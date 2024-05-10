Oxford Bank (OTCMKTS:OXBC) Issues Earnings Results

Oxford Bank (OTCMKTS:OXBC – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, reports.
Oxford Bank Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS OXBC opened at $31.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $77.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 0.44. Oxford Bank has a one year low of $28.20 and a one year high of $32.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.05.
About Oxford Bank
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Oxford Bank
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- Will the Surge in GameStop Stock Spark a New Meme Craze?
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- 3 Stocks Nancy Pelosi Has Been Buying
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- Will the Biotech Sector Shift From Lagger to Leader?
Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.