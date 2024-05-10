PAID Network One Day Trading Volume Hits $165,267.97 (PAID)

PAID Network (PAID) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 10th. PAID Network has a market cap of $32.85 million and approximately $165,267.97 worth of PAID Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PAID Network token can now be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000188 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, PAID Network has traded down 10.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000487 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000017 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

PAID Network Profile

PAID Network’s total supply is 591,469,981 tokens and its circulating supply is 288,903,800 tokens. The official website for PAID Network is paidnetwork.com. PAID Network’s official Twitter account is @paid_network. PAID Network’s official message board is paidnetwork.medium.com.

Buying and Selling PAID Network

According to CryptoCompare, “PAID Network (PAID) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. PAID Network has a current supply of 591,469,981 with 288,903,800.06 in circulation. The last known price of PAID Network is 0.11868802 USD and is down -0.69 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 46 active market(s) with $155,829.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://paidnetwork.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAID Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAID Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PAID Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

