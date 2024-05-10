Pan American Silver (TSE:PAAS) Reaches New 52-Week High at $28.49

Shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (TSE:PAAS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as C$28.49 and last traded at C$28.29, with a volume of 204570 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$28.22.

Separately, National Bankshares boosted their target price on Pan American Silver from C$32.00 to C$34.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th.

The company has a 50-day moving average of C$22.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$20.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.25. The company has a market capitalization of C$10.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 24.57 and a beta of 1.41.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -122.73%.

In other Pan American Silver news, Senior Officer Sean Mcaleer acquired 17,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$13.33 per share, with a total value of C$234,621.33. In related news, Director Gillian Winckler acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$17.02 per share, for a total transaction of C$51,060.00. Also, Senior Officer Sean Mcaleer bought 17,601 shares of Pan American Silver stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$13.33 per share, with a total value of C$234,621.33. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Bolivia, Argentina, Chile, and Brazil. The company was formerly known as Pan American Minerals Corp. and changed its name to Pan American Silver Corp.

