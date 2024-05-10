Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) Receives $105.86 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $106.71.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Patrick Industries in a research report on Friday, April 12th. StockNews.com lowered Patrick Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $126.00 price target (up from $120.00) on shares of Patrick Industries in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Patrick Industries from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Patrick Industries from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th.

NASDAQ:PATK opened at $115.02 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.30. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 1.73. Patrick Industries has a one year low of $63.57 and a one year high of $123.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $933.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $829.22 million. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 4.22%. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Patrick Industries will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Kip B. Ellis sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $2,070,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 108,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,509,470. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Michael A. Kitson sold 3,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.87, for a total value of $364,762.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $948,271.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kip B. Ellis sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $2,070,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 108,778 shares in the company, valued at $12,509,470. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,873 shares of company stock worth $5,681,957 over the last quarter. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 79,949 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,001,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Patrick Industries by 7.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 277,265 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,812,000 after acquiring an additional 18,256 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Patrick Industries in the third quarter worth $599,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Patrick Industries by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 8,768 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $243,000. 93.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes component products and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States, Mexico, China, and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells laminated products for furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, amplifiers, tower speakers, soundbars, and subwoofers; solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication; aluminum products; fiberglass and plastic components; RV paintings; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; dash panels; and other products.

