PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) Rating Reiterated by Rosenblatt Securities

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $40.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 19.05% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of PDF Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th.

PDF Solutions Stock Up 2.4 %

NASDAQ:PDFS traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.60. 151,944 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 169,610. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 480.00 and a beta of 1.48. PDF Solutions has a one year low of $26.12 and a one year high of $48.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.64.

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.14). PDF Solutions had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 1.87%. The firm had revenue of $41.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PDF Solutions will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ye Jane Li sold 9,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.27, for a total transaction of $321,155.31. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $403,631.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 11.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of PDF Solutions

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its position in PDF Solutions by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 19,560 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its position in PDF Solutions by 1.3% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 26,788 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $902,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PDF Solutions by 1.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,544 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in PDF Solutions by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in PDF Solutions by 2.0% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 37,011 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. 79.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About PDF Solutions

PDF Solutions, Inc provides proprietary software and physical intellectual property products for integrated circuit designs, electrical measurement hardware tools, proven methodologies, and professional services in the United States, China, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Exensio software products, such as Manufacturing Analytics that store collected data in a common environment with a consistent view for enabling product engineers to identify and analyze production yield, performance, reliability, and other issues; Process Control that provides failure detection and classification capabilities for monitoring, alarming, and controlling manufacturing tool sets; Test Operations that offer data collection and analysis capabilities; and Assembly Operations that provide device manufacturers with the capability to link assembly and packaging data, including fabrication and characterization data over the product life cycle.

Featured Articles

