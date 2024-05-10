Perma-Fix Environmental Services (NASDAQ:PESI) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services (NASDAQ:PESI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Perma-Fix Environmental Services from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd.

Shares of PESI stock opened at $12.08 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $165.15 million, a P/E ratio of 402.67 and a beta of 0.50. Perma-Fix Environmental Services has a 12-month low of $6.51 and a 12-month high of $14.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.05.

Perma-Fix Environmental Services (NASDAQ:PESI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $22.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.30 million. Perma-Fix Environmental Services had a net margin of 0.54% and a return on equity of 2.38%. Research analysts forecast that Perma-Fix Environmental Services will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its position in Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 189,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,253,000 after purchasing an additional 2,914 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 34,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 3,545 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in Perma-Fix Environmental Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $249,000. Fermata Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Perma-Fix Environmental Services in the fourth quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 75,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 20,396 shares during the last quarter. 25.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an environmental and technology know-how company in the United States. The company through Treatment and Services segments. The Treatment segment offers nuclear, low-level radioactive, mixed waste, hazardous and non-hazardous waste treatment, and processing and disposal services through treatment and storage facilities.

