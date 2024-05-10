Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk to Issue Annual Dividend of $1.11 (NYSE:TLK)

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK – Get Free Report) announced an annual dividend on Thursday, May 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of 1.1116 per share by the utilities provider on Monday, June 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk has a dividend payout ratio of 62.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk to earn $1.81 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.11 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 61.3%.

Get Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk alerts:

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Stock Up 0.6 %

TLK stock opened at $19.28 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.84. The company has a market capitalization of $17.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.76. Perusahaan Perseroan has a 52 week low of $18.66 and a 52 week high of $28.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk ( NYSE:TLK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter. Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 16.12%. On average, analysts forecast that Perusahaan Perseroan will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 20th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TLK

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk provides information and communications technology, and telecommunications network services worldwide. The company operates through mobile, consumer, enterprise, Wholesale and International Business, and Other segments. The Mobile segment offers mobile voice, SMS, value added services, and mobile broadband services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.