Pettee Investors Inc. Buys 3,675 Shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Pettee Investors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Free Report) by 54.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,375 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 3,675 shares during the period. Pettee Investors Inc.’s holdings in Lear were worth $1,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LEA. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lear by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 373 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lear in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Lear by 131.9% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 443 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Lear by 21.0% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 622 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in Lear by 41.3% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 873 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Lear alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LEA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Lear from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Lear from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Lear from $134.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Lear from $145.00 to $141.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Lear from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.44.

Lear Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of LEA traded up $1.80 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $131.05. 628,283 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 571,822. The firm has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.55. Lear Co. has a 12-month low of $120.48 and a 12-month high of $157.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $137.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.45.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The auto parts company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6 billion. Lear had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 2.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lear Co. will post 14.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Lear Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Lear’s payout ratio is currently 33.59%.

Insider Activity at Lear

In other Lear news, CFO Jason M. Cardew sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.81, for a total value of $387,227.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,506 shares in the company, valued at $2,465,019.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lear Profile

(Free Report)

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.