Pettee Investors Inc. Cuts Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Pettee Investors Inc. reduced its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,920 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 476 shares during the period. Bristol-Myers Squibb accounts for about 1.6% of Pettee Investors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Pettee Investors Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $3,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.0% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 463,064 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,876,000 after purchasing an additional 13,562 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 50,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,948,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 30.2% in the third quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 11,927 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 2,767 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 32.7% during the third quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,247 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gratus Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 7.2% in the third quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 7,284 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.00.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BMY traded up $0.20 on Friday, hitting $44.94. 8,616,072 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,609,296. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $43.33 and a 1-year high of $69.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.39.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.40) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.53) by $0.13. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 8.83% and a negative net margin of 13.50%. The firm had revenue of $11.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 4th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -77.42%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Further Reading

