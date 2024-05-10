Pettee Investors Inc. Reduces Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Pettee Investors Inc. decreased its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,393 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 220 shares during the period. Pettee Investors Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 355.3% during the 4th quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 346 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 380 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DIS remained flat at $105.80 during mid-day trading on Friday. 15,861,981 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,176,155. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.00, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.40. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $78.73 and a fifty-two week high of $123.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.27.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 7.88%. The company had revenue of $22.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DIS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday. Macquarie boosted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.46.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director James P. Gorman bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $106.03 per share, for a total transaction of $2,120,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,467 shares in the company, valued at $2,170,116.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director James P. Gorman bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $106.03 per share, for a total transaction of $2,120,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,467 shares in the company, valued at $2,170,116.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 4,400 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $466,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

