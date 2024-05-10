Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) Given New $13.00 Price Target at Barclays

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Barclays from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential downside of 25.93% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Phibro Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Phibro Animal Health currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.75.

PAHC stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 127,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,574. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.07. Phibro Animal Health has a twelve month low of $9.40 and a twelve month high of $17.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $710.83 million, a P/E ratio of 48.75, a PEG ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 0.63.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $249.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.91 million. Phibro Animal Health had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 1.51%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Phibro Animal Health will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in Phibro Animal Health by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 11,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 65.0% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health in the first quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Bridge City Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Phibro Animal Health by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 137,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,780,000 after buying an additional 4,433 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

Phibro Animal Health Corporation operates as an animal health and mineral nutrition company in the United States, Israel, Brazil, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and companion animals including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, aquaculture, and dogs.

