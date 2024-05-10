PHINIA Inc. (NYSE:PHIN) Announces $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

PHINIA Inc. (NYSE:PHIN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd.

PHINIA has a dividend payout ratio of 20.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect PHINIA to earn $4.77 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.0%.

NYSE PHIN traded up $0.74 on Friday, hitting $43.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 435,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 658,004. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.09 and its 200 day moving average is $31.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. PHINIA has a 1-year low of $23.46 and a 1-year high of $43.69.

PHINIA ( NYSE:PHIN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.34. PHINIA had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 3.06%. The business had revenue of $863.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $800.00 million. PHINIA’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that PHINIA will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of PHINIA in a research report on Monday, March 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

PHINIA Inc engages in the development, design, and manufacture of integrated components and systems that optimize performance, increase efficiency, and reduce emissions in combustion and hybrid propulsion for commercial and light vehicles, and industrial applications. The company operates through Fuel Systems and Aftermarket segments.

