Picton Mahoney Asset Management Takes Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 12,200 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 54.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,280,344 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,251,000 after purchasing an additional 805,307 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the third quarter valued at about $3,902,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 16,250.0% in the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 71.2% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,689,773 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,440,000 after buying an additional 1,950,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 40.3% in the third quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,889 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 13,765 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of T opened at $17.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.68. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.43 and a fifty-two week high of $18.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.70. The firm has a market cap of $123.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.57.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $30.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.62 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The company’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th were paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.46%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.68%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on T shares. Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. TheStreet upgraded AT&T from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on AT&T from $22.00 to $22.50 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.81.

AT&T Company Profile

(Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

