Picton Mahoney Asset Management Trims Holdings in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management reduced its position in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH – Free Report) by 14.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,610 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,750 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 209.8% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 107,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,867,000 after buying an additional 72,800 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 16,033.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 72,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 72,150 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $314,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 304.1% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,972,121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millburn Ridgefield Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 686,232 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,920,000 after acquiring an additional 128,716 shares during the last quarter. 50.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF Trading Up 2.1 %

iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF stock opened at $17.07 on Friday. iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF has a 52-week low of $14.64 and a 52-week high of $20.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.41.

About iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF

iShares MSCI Hong Kong Index Fund, formerly Shares MSCI Hong Kong ETF, (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Hong Kong market, as measured by the MSCI Hong Kong Index (the Index).

