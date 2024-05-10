Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Acquires Shares of 4,250 Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Apella Capital LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 21,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Exeter Financial LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 8,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 16,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rinkey Investments grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rinkey Investments now owns 10,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period.

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF stock opened at $49.38 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.41 and a 200-day moving average of $49.39.

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.2278 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

The Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (VUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in investment grade securities while aiming to maintain a dollar-weighted average maturity of 0 to 2 years. VUSB was launched on Apr 5, 2021 and is managed by Vanguard.

