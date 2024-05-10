Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) PT Raised to $20.00

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 13.64% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on PAA. Citigroup increased their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $17.50 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $14.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. StockNews.com downgraded Plains All American Pipeline from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Plains All American Pipeline currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.15.

Plains All American Pipeline stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.60. The stock had a trading volume of 154,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,397,452. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.20. The company has a market capitalization of $12.34 billion, a PE ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 1.58. Plains All American Pipeline has a 52-week low of $12.50 and a 52-week high of $19.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The company had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Plains All American Pipeline will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 124,664 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,910,000 after acquiring an additional 6,395 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,408 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 5,761 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 1.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 346,717 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,312,000 after purchasing an additional 3,483 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 3.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 131,708 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,018,000 after purchasing an additional 4,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 212.5% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.78% of the company’s stock.

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminaling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Crude Oil and NGL. The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and on barges or railcars.

