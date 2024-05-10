Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Price Target Lowered to $2.50 at Morgan Stanley

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $3.00 to $2.50 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the electronics maker’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential downside of 2.34% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Roth Mkm raised Plug Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $4.50 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. UBS Group lowered shares of Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.75 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $4.50 target price for the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Plug Power from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Plug Power from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Plug Power currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.94.

Shares of NASDAQ PLUG traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.56. 32,861,090 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,848,637. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 1.64. Plug Power has a 1 year low of $2.25 and a 1 year high of $13.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The electronics maker reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.52). The firm had revenue of $222.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.21 million. Plug Power had a negative net margin of 153.57% and a negative return on equity of 38.09%. The firm’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.38) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Plug Power will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PLUG. Millburn Ridgefield Corp acquired a new stake in Plug Power in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. bought a new position in Plug Power during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in Plug Power in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Mosley Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Plug Power during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 114.3% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,256 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 5,471 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.48% of the company’s stock.

Plug Power Inc develops hydrogen and fuel cell product solutions in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers GenDrive, a hydrogen-fueled proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell system that provides power to material handling electric vehicles; GenSure, a stationary fuel cell solution that offers modular PEM fuel cell power to support the backup and grid-support power requirements of the telecommunications, transportation, and utility sectors; ProGen, a fuel cell stack and engine technology used in mobility and stationary fuel cell systems, and as engines in electric delivery vans; GenFuel, a liquid hydrogen fueling delivery, generation, storage, and dispensing system; GenCare, an ongoing Internet of Things-based maintenance and on-site service program for GenDrive fuel cell systems, GenSure fuel cell systems, GenFuel hydrogen storage and dispensing products, and ProGen fuel cell engines; and GenKey, an integrated turn-key solution for transitioning to fuel cell power.

