Pollard Banknote Limited (TSE:PBL) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

Pollard Banknote Limited (TSE:PBL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Sunday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th.

Pollard Banknote Price Performance

PBL stock opened at C$33.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.94. Pollard Banknote has a 12-month low of C$22.63 and a 12-month high of C$37.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$35.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$33.49. The company has a market cap of C$905.70 million, a PE ratio of 29.10 and a beta of 0.63.

Pollard Banknote (TSE:PBL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported C$0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$135.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$134.80 million. Pollard Banknote had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 11.93%. As a group, research analysts predict that Pollard Banknote will post 1.488698 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on PBL shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Pollard Banknote from C$37.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Pollard Banknote from C$37.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Acumen Capital boosted their target price on Pollard Banknote from C$45.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pollard Banknote

In other news, Senior Officer Robert Brock Young sold 5,000 shares of Pollard Banknote stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$34.62, for a total transaction of C$173,100.00. In related news, Senior Officer Robert Brock Young sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$34.62, for a total transaction of C$173,100.00. Also, Senior Officer Jennifer Doris Westbury sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$37.00, for a total transaction of C$166,500.00. Company insiders own 63.99% of the company’s stock.

Pollard Banknote Company Profile

Pollard Banknote Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells a range of lottery and charitable gaming products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Lotteries, Charitable Gaming, eGaming systems, and Retail. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes instant tickets, as well as offers related services.

Recommended Stories

