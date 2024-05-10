Portman Ridge Finance Co. (PTMN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.69 on May 31st

Portman Ridge Finance Co. (NASDAQ:PTMN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be given a dividend of 0.69 per share on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 20th.

Portman Ridge Finance has raised its dividend by an average of 4.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Portman Ridge Finance has a dividend payout ratio of 96.8% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities research analysts expect Portman Ridge Finance to earn $2.96 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 93.2%.

Portman Ridge Finance Price Performance

Portman Ridge Finance stock remained flat at $19.83 during trading hours on Friday. 24,846 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,341. Portman Ridge Finance has a 52-week low of $16.27 and a 52-week high of $21.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.51 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.13 and its 200-day moving average is $18.28. The company has a current ratio of 5.92, a quick ratio of 5.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Portman Ridge Finance ( NASDAQ:PTMN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Portman Ridge Finance had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 14.91%. The business had revenue of $17.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.56 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Portman Ridge Finance will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

PTMN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Portman Ridge Finance from $20.50 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 18th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Portman Ridge Finance in a research report on Friday, March 15th.

Portman Ridge Finance Company Profile

Portman Ridge Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in unitranche loans (including last out), first lien loans, second lien loans, subordinated debt, equity co-investment, mezzanine, buyout in middle market companies. It also makes acquisitions in businesses complementary to the firm's business.

Featured Stories

