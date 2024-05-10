PotCoin (POT) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $393.60

PotCoin (POT) traded up 46% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 10th. PotCoin has a total market cap of $266,122.06 and $393.60 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, PotCoin has traded down 25.1% against the US dollar. One PotCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $80.08 or 0.00132369 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00009857 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00011680 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0897 or 0.00000148 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001612 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000012 BTC.

PotCoin Coin Profile

PotCoin (POT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,365,194 coins and its circulating supply is 115,365,160 coins. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com. PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin.

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin was a scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.

PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry.

In 2021, Potcoin migrated to Polygon.”

Buying and Selling PotCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

