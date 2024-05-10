Power Co. of Canada (POW) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.56 on August 1st

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 0.563 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th.

Power Co. of Canada Stock Performance

Shares of TSE POW traded down C$0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$40.28. 360,247 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,895,941. Power Co. of Canada has a twelve month low of C$32.33 and a twelve month high of C$40.59. The firm has a market cap of C$23.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.79, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$37.95 and its 200-day moving average price is C$37.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.75, a current ratio of 23.47 and a quick ratio of 107.64.

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The financial services provider reported C$0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.00 by C($0.11). Power Co. of Canada had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 8.94%. The firm had revenue of C$21.37 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Power Co. of Canada will post 4.5329341 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$41.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. CIBC lifted their price objective on Power Co. of Canada from C$40.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Thursday. National Bankshares raised their price target on Power Co. of Canada from C$41.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Power Co. of Canada from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Power Co. of Canada presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$42.30.

About Power Co. of Canada

Power Corporation of Canada, an international management and holding company, offers financial services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL segments. The company offers life, health and dental, disability, critical illness, and creditor insurance; accidental death and dismemberment; retirement savings and income and annuity products; and life assurance, pension, and investment products to individuals and small business owners.

