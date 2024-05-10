Private Advisor Group LLC Buys 77,083 Shares of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMU)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMU – Free Report) by 115.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 144,089 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,083 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 1.90% of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF worth $3,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its stake in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF by 43.9% in the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 6,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 1,970 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $230,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $234,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF by 411.5% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 10,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 8,230 shares during the last quarter.

CGMU stock opened at $26.93 on Friday. Capital Group Municipal Income ETF has a 52 week low of $25.32 and a 52 week high of $27.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.90 and a 200 day moving average of $26.75.

The Capital Group Municipal Income ETF (CGMU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds of varying maturities, exempt from regular federal income tax. CGMU was launched on Oct 25, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

