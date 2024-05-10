Private Advisor Group LLC Cuts Stock Position in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN)

Private Advisor Group LLC decreased its holdings in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 107,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,005 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Main Street Capital were worth $4,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 157.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Main Street Capital by 938.0% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 262.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 2,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Main Street Capital during the third quarter worth $140,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on MAIN shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Main Street Capital from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Main Street Capital from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Main Street Capital from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Main Street Capital from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.17.

Main Street Capital Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE MAIN opened at $50.74 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.44. Main Street Capital Co. has a one year low of $37.70 and a one year high of $51.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 1.25.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $129.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.52 million. Main Street Capital had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 85.62%. Analysts expect that Main Street Capital Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Main Street Capital Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $2.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.79%. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.17%.

About Main Street Capital

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

Featured Stories

