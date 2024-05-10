Private Advisor Group LLC Grows Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 57,487 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $3,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 5,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $596,000. RWA Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $4,846,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 45,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,178,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EFAV opened at $71.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a PE ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $70.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.62. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.68 and a fifty-two week high of $76.51.

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.