Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Sees Large Volume Increase

Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 420,608 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 23% from the previous session’s volume of 543,957 shares.The stock last traded at $50.76 and had previously closed at $50.82.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Progress Software from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Progress Software from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Progress Software from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of Progress Software in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on Progress Software in a report on Thursday, March 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.60.

Progress Software Stock Up 0.3 %

The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 33.00, a P/E/G ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The software maker reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $184.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.91 million. Progress Software had a return on equity of 36.62% and a net margin of 9.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Progress Software Co. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

Progress Software Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.45%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Yufan Stephanie Wang sold 779 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.67, for a total value of $39,471.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Sundar Subramanian sold 584 shares of Progress Software stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.89, for a total transaction of $29,135.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,195 shares in the company, valued at $857,858.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Yufan Stephanie Wang sold 779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.67, for a total value of $39,471.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,162 shares of company stock worth $1,393,519 in the last ninety days. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Progress Software

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRGS. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Progress Software by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 54,613 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Progress Software by 13.8% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,292 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $699,000 after buying an additional 1,616 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Progress Software during the third quarter valued at about $675,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Progress Software by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 21,279 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,621 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC boosted its stake in Progress Software by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 6,622 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period.

Progress Software Company Profile

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers OpenEdge, an application development platform for running business-critical applications; Chef, a DevOps/DevSecOps automation software; Developer Tools that consists of software development tooling collection, including .NET and JavaScript UI components for web, desktop and mobile applications, reporting and report management tools, and automated testing and mocking tools; Kemp LoadMaster, an application delivery and security product offering cloud-native, and virtual and hardware load balancers; and Sitefinity, a digital experience platform foundation delivering intelligent and ROI-driving tools for marketers.

