Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) PT Lowered to $37.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 34.40% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Progyny in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Progyny in a report on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Progyny in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Progyny from $50.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded shares of Progyny from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.11.

NASDAQ PGNY traded down $4.97 on Friday, hitting $27.53. 8,997,013 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 891,925. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 44.76, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.51. Progyny has a 12 month low of $23.90 and a 12 month high of $44.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.67 and a 200-day moving average of $35.59.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.03. Progyny had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The firm had revenue of $278.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.41 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Progyny will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 71,272 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.80, for a total value of $2,694,081.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 86,312 shares in the company, valued at $3,262,593.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.52, for a total value of $37,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 83,631 shares in the company, valued at $3,137,835.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 71,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.80, for a total transaction of $2,694,081.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 86,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,262,593.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 102,770 shares of company stock worth $3,853,985 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Progyny by 352,414.2% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,876,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,485,000 after purchasing an additional 5,874,744 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Progyny by 7.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,157,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,522,000 after purchasing an additional 565,160 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Progyny by 19.4% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,706,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,074,000 after purchasing an additional 438,932 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in Progyny during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,608,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Progyny during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,198,000. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

