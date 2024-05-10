Prossimo Advisors LLC Grows Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Prossimo Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,329 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group makes up approximately 3.7% of Prossimo Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Prossimo Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bray Capital Advisors increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 0.5% in the third quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 9,616 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,848,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 16.4% during the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,599 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $8,369,000 after buying an additional 2,340 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 593,345 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $299,159,000 after acquiring an additional 10,780 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $460,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,748 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at UnitedHealth Group

In other news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.79, for a total value of $451,127.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,977,233.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.48, for a total transaction of $597,581.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,364 shares in the company, valued at $4,527,306.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.79, for a total transaction of $451,127.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,977,233.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $591.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $596.00 to $555.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. HSBC upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $460.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $534.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $570.05.

Get Our Latest Research Report on UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE:UNH traded up $4.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $511.53. The company had a trading volume of 1,351,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,307,659. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $481.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $511.88. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $436.38 and a 12-month high of $554.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $470.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.16, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.55.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.63 by $0.28. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 26.50%. The company had revenue of $99.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th were given a dividend of $1.88 per share. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.97%.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.