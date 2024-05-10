Prossimo Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF)

Prossimo Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,455 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HTLF. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 66.3% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 875 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 248.2% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,706 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 79.8% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,969 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Heartland Financial USA in the 3rd quarter worth $232,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA during the third quarter worth $245,000. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HTLF traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $43.95. 619,958 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 334,085. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.75 and a 200 day moving average of $34.47. Heartland Financial USA, Inc. has a one year low of $26.10 and a one year high of $44.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.16 and a beta of 0.98.

Heartland Financial USA ( NASDAQ:HTLF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The bank reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $279.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.73 million. Heartland Financial USA had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 8.17%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Heartland Financial USA, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.29%.

HTLF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Heartland Financial USA in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson raised their target price on Heartland Financial USA from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Raymond James raised shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Heartland Financial USA from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Heartland Financial USA in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

In related news, Director Robert B. Engel sold 7,600 shares of Heartland Financial USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.26, for a total value of $191,976.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,420. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings, money market, and individual retirement; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

