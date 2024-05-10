Prossimo Advisors LLC Sells 180 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Prossimo Advisors LLC lessened its position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. Prossimo Advisors LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IRM. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the fourth quarter valued at $220,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Iron Mountain by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,157,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,975,000 after acquiring an additional 81,741 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862 shares during the period. 80.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Iron Mountain Trading Up 0.2 %

IRM traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $79.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 636,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,410,973. The stock has a market cap of $23.37 billion, a PE ratio of 120.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.96. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $52.81 and a fifty-two week high of $82.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 674.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is $78.31 and its 200-day moving average is $70.36.

Iron Mountain Dividend Announcement

Iron Mountain ( NYSE:IRM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 282.93% and a net margin of 5.45%. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 393.95%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Edward Baker-Greene sold 4,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.94, for a total transaction of $360,396.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $245,443.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 115,979 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.90, for a total transaction of $9,150,743.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 432,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,138,609.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Edward Baker-Greene sold 4,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.94, for a total value of $360,396.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $245,443.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 153,296 shares of company stock worth $12,023,923 over the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Iron Mountain from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Iron Mountain from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Iron Mountain from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Iron Mountain has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.80.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

