Q1 2025 Earnings Estimate for The Bank of New York Mellon Co. Issued By Zacks Research (NYSE:BK)

The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 7th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the bank will earn $1.25 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.24. The consensus estimate for Bank of New York Mellon’s current full-year earnings is $5.43 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Bank of New York Mellon’s FY2025 earnings at $5.60 EPS.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

BK has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Bank of America increased their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.17.

Bank of New York Mellon Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BK opened at $58.35 on Friday. Bank of New York Mellon has a 52 week low of $39.65 and a 52 week high of $58.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $56.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $43.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.11.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The bank reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.10. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 9.48%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Bank of New York Mellon Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 26th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 25th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bank of New York Mellon

In other news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.15, for a total value of $2,246,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 100,404 shares in the company, valued at $5,637,684.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.15, for a total value of $2,246,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 100,404 shares in the company, valued at $5,637,684.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Senthilkumar Santhanakrishnan sold 15,643 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.65, for a total value of $901,818.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 144,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,343,165.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 115,928 shares of company stock worth $6,475,216. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bank of New York Mellon

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter worth $813,701,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 74,501,451 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,877,801,000 after acquiring an additional 4,293,751 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 217.0% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,528,492 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046,298 shares during the period. M&G Plc acquired a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,543,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 142.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,620,749 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,125,000 after purchasing an additional 951,730 shares during the period. 85.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.