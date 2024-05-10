Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC) Decreased by Barrington Research

Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC – Free Report) – Barrington Research cut their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a report issued on Monday, May 6th. Barrington Research analyst A. Paris now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.02. Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Lincoln Educational Services’ current full-year earnings is $0.41 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Lincoln Educational Services’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.27 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.54 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on LINC. StockNews.com cut Lincoln Educational Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley raised their target price on Lincoln Educational Services from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price target on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their price target on shares of Lincoln Educational Services from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.38.

Shares of LINC opened at $12.64 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.74. Lincoln Educational Services has a twelve month low of $5.70 and a twelve month high of $13.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $397.45 million, a PE ratio of 14.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.33.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. Lincoln Educational Services had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 6.88%. The firm had revenue of $102.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.78 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share.

In other news, Director J Barry Morrow sold 5,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total value of $52,940.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 122,911 shares in the company, valued at $1,238,942.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director J Barry Morrow sold 5,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total transaction of $52,940.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 122,911 shares in the company, valued at $1,238,942.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Chad D. Nyce sold 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total value of $260,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 154,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,549,552.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 583,692 shares of company stock worth $5,858,793 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 16.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lincoln Educational Services by 13.6% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 613,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,333,000 after acquiring an additional 73,321 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 183,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after purchasing an additional 13,825 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 420,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,342,000 after purchasing an additional 5,832 shares in the last quarter. Pullen Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services during the 1st quarter worth about $1,259,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in Lincoln Educational Services by 60.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 11,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 4,217 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.23% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Campus Operations and Transitional. It offers associate's degree, and diploma and certificate programs in automotive technology; skilled trades programs, including electrical, heating and air conditioning repair, welding, computerized numerical control, and electrical and electronic systems technology; health science programs comprising licensed practical nurse, registered nurse, dental assistant, medical assistant, medical administrative assistant, and claims examiner; hospitality service and information technology programs, such as culinary, therapeutic massage, cosmetology, aesthetics, and computer systems support technicians.

