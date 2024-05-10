Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for DocGo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCGO) Reduced by Analyst

DocGo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCGO – Free Report) – Analysts at Northland Capmk lowered their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for DocGo in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 8th. Northland Capmk analyst M. Latimore now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.07. The consensus estimate for DocGo’s current full-year earnings is $0.31 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for DocGo’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.24 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of DocGo from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on shares of DocGo from $11.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of DocGo from $8.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on DocGo from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on DocGo from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.75.

DocGo Price Performance

DCGO opened at $3.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $320.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.93, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.96. DocGo has a one year low of $2.78 and a one year high of $10.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.41.

DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $199.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.48 million. DocGo had a net margin of 1.10% and a return on equity of 2.01%.

Institutional Trading of DocGo

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DCGO. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in DocGo during the third quarter valued at about $802,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in DocGo by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 432,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,308,000 after purchasing an additional 18,908 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in DocGo by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 24,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 7,166 shares in the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC boosted its stake in DocGo by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 748,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,987,000 after purchasing an additional 73,981 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in DocGo by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 5,154 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at DocGo

In related news, Director Michael J. Burdiek acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.61 per share, for a total transaction of $36,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 571,595 shares in the company, valued at $2,063,457.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 13.78% of the company’s stock.

About DocGo

DocGo Inc provides mobile health and medical transportation services for various health care providers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's transportation services include emergency response services; and non-emergency transport services comprise ambulance and wheelchair transportation services.

