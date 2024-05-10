Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Energy Fuels Inc. Lifted by Analyst (TSE:EFR)

Energy Fuels Inc. (TSE:EFR – Free Report) (NASDAQ:UUUU) – B. Riley increased their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Energy Fuels in a report released on Tuesday, May 7th. B. Riley analyst M. Key now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.06). The consensus estimate for Energy Fuels’ current full-year earnings is $0.19 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Energy Fuels’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.05) EPS.

Get Energy Fuels alerts:

Energy Fuels (TSE:EFR – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:UUUU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported C($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.04) by C($0.14). Energy Fuels had a net margin of 263.29% and a return on equity of 31.99%. The business had revenue of C$0.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$8.87 million.

Separately, Eight Capital raised their price target on shares of Energy Fuels from C$16.50 to C$17.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 15th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Energy Fuels

Energy Fuels Stock Up 5.1 %

EFR opened at C$8.44 on Friday. Energy Fuels has a 12 month low of C$7.10 and a 12 month high of C$12.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$8.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$9.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 22.46 and a quick ratio of 19.23. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 1.54.

About Energy Fuels

(Get Free Report)

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, recycling, exploration, permitting, evaluation, and sale of uranium mineral properties in the United States. The company produces and sells vanadium pentoxide, rare earth elements, and heavy mineral sands, such as ilmenite, rutile, zircon, and monazite.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Fuels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Fuels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.