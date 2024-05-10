Q4 2024 Earnings Forecast for Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) Issued By Roth Capital

Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Roth Capital cut their Q4 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Dorman Products in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 8th. Roth Capital analyst S. Stember now forecasts that the auto parts company will post earnings per share of $1.65 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.01. The consensus estimate for Dorman Products’ current full-year earnings is $5.55 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Dorman Products’ Q1 2025 earnings at $1.40 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $1.83 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Dorman Products from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. StockNews.com raised Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 target price on shares of Dorman Products in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Dorman Products in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ:DORM opened at $92.20 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.13. Dorman Products has a 52 week low of $60.01 and a 52 week high of $98.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.49 and a beta of 0.83.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The auto parts company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $468.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.35 million. Dorman Products had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 12.92%. Dorman Products’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DORM. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 0.8% in the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 13,659 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Dorman Products by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 9,446 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $910,000 after acquiring an additional 1,926 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Dorman Products by 7.3% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,356 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Dorman Products by 5.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,212 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 2.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,688 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement and upgrade parts for passenger cars, light trucks, medium- and heavy-duty trucks, utility terrain vehicles, and all-terrain vehicles in the motor vehicle aftermarket industry in the United States and internationally. It offers engine products, including intake and exhaust manifolds, fans, thermostat housings, and throttle bodies; undercar products comprising fluid lines, fluid reservoirs, connectors, 4-wheel drive components and axles, drain plugs, other engine, and transmission and axle components; steering and suspension products consist of control arms, ball joints, tie-rod ends, brake hardware and hydraulics, wheel and axle hardware, suspension arms, knuckles, links, bushings, and leaf springs, as well as other suspension, steering, and brake components; body products, such as door handles and hinges, window lift motors, window regulators, switches and handles, wiper components, lighting, electrical, and other interior and exterior vehicle body components, including windshields for UTVs; electronics products comprise new and remanufactured modules, clusters and sensors; and hardware products, such as threaded bolts and auto body fasteners, automotive and home electrical wiring components, and other hardware assortments and merchandise.

