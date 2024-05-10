QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) is Loudon Investment Management LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Loudon Investment Management LLC decreased its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 41,233 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 152 shares during the period. QUALCOMM comprises approximately 3.7% of Loudon Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Loudon Investment Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $5,964,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 12,998.7% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,006,156 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $434,780,000 after acquiring an additional 2,983,206 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 1,543.8% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,831,577 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $409,531,000 after acquiring an additional 2,659,323 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 53.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,283,274 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $586,760,000 after acquiring an additional 1,842,868 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,249,675 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,027,269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253,173 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 48.8% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,324,303 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $480,794,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090,504 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

QUALCOMM Trading Up 0.9 %

QUALCOMM stock traded up $1.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $182.08. The company had a trading volume of 4,699,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,620,351. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $101.47 and a 1-year high of $184.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $169.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.54. The stock has a market cap of $203.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.33.

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.70%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on QCOM shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. HSBC raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $177.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.48.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on QUALCOMM

Insider Activity at QUALCOMM

In related news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.69, for a total value of $542,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 66,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,987,516.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other QUALCOMM news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.69, for a total value of $542,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 66,343 shares in the company, valued at $11,987,516.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Neil Martin sold 371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.83, for a total transaction of $55,586.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,232.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 57,416 shares of company stock worth $9,804,298. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

About QUALCOMM

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.