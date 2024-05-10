Quantum-Si (NASDAQ:QSI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Quantum-Si (NASDAQ:QSI – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.09, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $0.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.45 million. Quantum-Si had a negative return on equity of 30.65% and a negative net margin of 8,868.76%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.17) earnings per share. Quantum-Si updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ QSI traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.70. 562,264 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 700,691. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.79 and a 200-day moving average of $1.68. Quantum-Si has a 52-week low of $1.12 and a 52-week high of $3.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $241.01 million, a P/E ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 3.04.

In other Quantum-Si news, CEO Jeffrey Alan Hawkins bought 25,000 shares of Quantum-Si stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.76 per share, for a total transaction of $44,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jeffrey Alan Hawkins purchased 25,000 shares of Quantum-Si stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.76 per share, for a total transaction of $44,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $44,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffry R. Keyes acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.61 per share, for a total transaction of $80,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 85,000 shares of company stock worth $141,900. Company insiders own 30.04% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Quantum-Si in a research note on Friday.

Quantum-Si incorporated, a life sciences company, engages in the development of single-molecule detection platform to enable Next Generation Protein Sequencing (NGPS). The company's platform is comprised of the Platinum NGPS instrument; the Platinum Analysis Software service; and reagent kits and semiconductor chips for use with its instruments.

