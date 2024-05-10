Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B) PT Lowered to C$37.00 at National Bankshares

Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at National Bankshares from C$38.00 to C$37.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price target suggests a potential upside of 20.68% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Quebecor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$42.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Quebecor from C$36.00 to C$35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Quebecor from C$35.00 to C$34.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Desjardins upped their target price on Quebecor from C$41.50 to C$42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on Quebecor from C$38.50 to C$37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Quebecor has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$36.81.

Shares of QBR.B traded up C$0.89 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$30.66. 691,061 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 462,533. Quebecor has a 1-year low of C$27.25 and a 1-year high of C$35.05. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 10.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 444.48, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$29.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$30.67.

Quebecor Inc operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, business solutions, cable and mobile telephony, and over-the-top video services; and engages in the rental of movies, televisual products, and video games through its video-on-demand service and video rental stores.

