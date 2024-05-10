R Craig Kennedy Sells 2,000 Shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Stock

First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) Director R Craig Kennedy sold 2,000 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.73, for a total value of $393,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,736,120.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

R Craig Kennedy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 1st, R Craig Kennedy sold 1,500 shares of First Solar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.76, for a total value of $236,640.00.

First Solar Stock Up 1.5 %

FSLR opened at $193.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $170.18 and a 200-day moving average of $159.38. First Solar, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.21 and a fifty-two week high of $232.00. The company has a market capitalization of $20.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.37.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Solar

First Solar last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The solar cell manufacturer reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $794.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $718.19 million. First Solar had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 28.75%. The company's revenue was up 44.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FSLR. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Solar by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,151,817 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,093,515,000 after buying an additional 111,786 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its holdings in First Solar by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 2,801,916 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $472,963,000 after acquiring an additional 279,719 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in First Solar by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,454,499 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $422,861,000 after acquiring an additional 351,540 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of First Solar by 10.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,283,705 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $369,024,000 after acquiring an additional 211,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of First Solar during the fourth quarter worth $298,123,000. Institutional investors own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on FSLR. Evercore ISI raised First Solar from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $227.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of First Solar from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $258.00 price objective on shares of First Solar in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Bank of America upped their target price on First Solar from $187.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on First Solar from $250.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.16.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

