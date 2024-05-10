Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) PT Lowered to $20.00 at Benchmark

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Benchmark from $24.00 to $20.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the energy company’s stock. Benchmark’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 54.32% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Ramaco Resources from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Ramaco Resources in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

Shares of NASDAQ METC traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.96. 745,466 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 896,029. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $573.65 million, a P/E ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 1.15. Ramaco Resources has a 52-week low of $7.26 and a 52-week high of $22.70.

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The energy company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.07). Ramaco Resources had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 24.28%. The business had revenue of $202.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.60 million. Equities research analysts expect that Ramaco Resources will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in METC. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ramaco Resources by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 27,460 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Ramaco Resources by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,589 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Ramaco Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ramaco Resources in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Ramaco Resources by 12.9% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,545 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 2,460 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.49% of the company’s stock.

Ramaco Resources, Inc engages in the development, operation, and sale of metallurgical coal. Its development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project that covers an area of approximately 20,200 acres located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind property covering an area of approximately 62,500 acres situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property, which covers an area of approximately 64,050 acres is located in Virginia; the Maben property covering an area of approximately 28,000 acres situated in southwestern Pennsylvania southern West Virginia; and the Brook Mine property that covers an area of approximately 16,000 acres located in northeastern Wyoming.

