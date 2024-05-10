Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Issues Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.500-0.530 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.520. The company issued revenue guidance of $203.0 million-$205.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $209.6 million. Rapid7 also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.100-2.210 EPS.

Shares of Rapid7 stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $38.12. 713,553 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 824,966. Rapid7 has a fifty-two week low of $35.22 and a fifty-two week high of $61.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.12 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.60.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.27. Rapid7 had a negative net margin of 19.19% and a negative return on equity of 1.36%. The business had revenue of $205.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.52 million. Analysts predict that Rapid7 will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

RPD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Rapid7 in a research note on Friday, April 26th. They set a sector perform rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Mizuho reduced their target price on Rapid7 from $62.00 to $47.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered their target price on Rapid7 from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $60.00 to $49.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rapid7 presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $52.13.

In related news, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 20,653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.73, for a total transaction of $1,006,420.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 236,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,541,261.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 20,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.73, for a total transaction of $1,006,420.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 236,841 shares in the company, valued at $11,541,261.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 31,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.07, for a total value of $1,683,751.89. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 257,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,665,206.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Rapid7, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions under the Rapid7, Nexpose, and Metasploit brand names. The company offers endpoint to cloud data collection and sharing applications, such as Rapid7 Insight Agent, a software-based agent that is used on assets across on-premises and cloud environments to centralize and monitor data on company's platform; Rapid7 Insight Network Sensor that analyzes raw end-to-end network traffic to increase visibility into user activity, pinpoint real threats, and investigations; Rapid7 Cloud Event Data Harvesting that offers visibility into changes made to cloud resources; and third-party integrations and ecosystem, as well as orchestration and automation solutions.

