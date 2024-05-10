Raymond James Trims Pollard Banknote (TSE:PBL) Target Price to C$40.50

Pollard Banknote (TSE:PBL – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Raymond James from C$43.00 to C$40.50 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 21.48% from the company’s previous close.

PBL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Pollard Banknote from C$37.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Acumen Capital upped their price target on Pollard Banknote from C$45.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th.

Shares of Pollard Banknote stock traded down C$0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching C$33.34. 8,930 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,243. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.94, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.81. Pollard Banknote has a 1-year low of C$22.63 and a 1-year high of C$37.75. The company has a market cap of C$902.18 million, a P/E ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$35.81 and its 200 day moving average price is C$33.49.

Pollard Banknote (TSE:PBL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported C$0.41 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$135.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$134.80 million. Pollard Banknote had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 6.04%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pollard Banknote will post 1.488698 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Robert Brock Young sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$34.62, for a total value of C$173,100.00. In related news, Senior Officer Robert Brock Young sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$34.62, for a total transaction of C$173,100.00. Also, Senior Officer Jennifer Doris Westbury sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$37.00, for a total value of C$166,500.00. 63.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Pollard Banknote Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells a range of lottery and charitable gaming products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Lotteries, Charitable Gaming, eGaming systems, and Retail. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes instant tickets, as well as offers related services.

