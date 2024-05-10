Real Brokerage (NASDAQ:REAX) Shares Gap Down to $5.11

The Real Brokerage Inc. (NASDAQ:REAX – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.11, but opened at $4.76. Real Brokerage shares last traded at $5.23, with a volume of 343,247 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on Real Brokerage from $2.75 to $3.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Jonestrading restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Real Brokerage in a research note on Monday, April 8th.

Real Brokerage Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $917.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.66 and a beta of 1.01.

Real Brokerage (NASDAQ:REAX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $181.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.37 million. Real Brokerage had a negative return on equity of 105.23% and a negative net margin of 3.99%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Real Brokerage Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Real Brokerage

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Real Brokerage by 17.1% in the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 72,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares during the last quarter. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Real Brokerage during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Real Brokerage during the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Real Brokerage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $448,000. Institutional investors own 53.28% of the company’s stock.

Real Brokerage Company Profile

The Real Brokerage Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate technology company in the United States and Canada. It operates in three segments: North American Brokerage, Real Title, and One Real Mortgage. It offers brokerage, title, and mortgage broker services. The company is based in Miami, Florida.

