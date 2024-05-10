Real Matters Inc. to Post FY2024 Earnings of $0.07 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts (TSE:REA)

Real Matters Inc. (TSE:REA – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Raymond James boosted their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Real Matters in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 7th. Raymond James analyst S. Li now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.07 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.03.

Get Real Matters alerts:

Separately, National Bank Financial raised shares of Real Matters from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “outperform market weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Real Matters Price Performance

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Real Matters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Real Matters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.