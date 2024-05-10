Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Rivian Automotive (RIVN)

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 5/8/2024 – Rivian Automotive had its price target lowered by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $23.00 to $15.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 5/8/2024 – Rivian Automotive had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $12.00 to $11.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 5/8/2024 – Rivian Automotive had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $14.00 to $10.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 5/8/2024 – Rivian Automotive had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $13.00 price target on the stock.
- 5/2/2024 – Rivian Automotive had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. They now have a $10.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $11.00.
- 4/19/2024 – Rivian Automotive had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $12.00 to $10.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 4/18/2024 – Rivian Automotive had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $18.00 to $13.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 4/16/2024 – Rivian Automotive was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $9.00 price target on the stock.
- 4/12/2024 – Rivian Automotive had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. They now have a $11.00 price target on the stock.
- 4/4/2024 – Rivian Automotive had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $14.00 to $13.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 4/3/2024 – Rivian Automotive had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a $23.00 price target on the stock.
- 4/3/2024 – Rivian Automotive had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. They now have a $11.00 price target on the stock.
- 4/2/2024 – Rivian Automotive had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a $15.00 price target on the stock.
- 3/25/2024 – Rivian Automotive had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Mizuho. They now have a $12.00 price target on the stock.
- 3/15/2024 – Rivian Automotive was upgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $21.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $15.00.
Rivian Automotive Stock Performance
RIVN traded down $0.23 on Friday, hitting $9.99. The company had a trading volume of 32,476,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,557,445. The stock has a market cap of $9.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 4.95 and a quick ratio of 3.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.97. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.26 and a 1-year high of $28.06.
Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.67) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Rivian Automotive had a negative net margin of 122.51% and a negative return on equity of 45.97%. Equities analysts predict that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insider Transactions at Rivian Automotive
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rivian Automotive
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Rivian Automotive during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Rivian Automotive by 1,537.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,326 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Rivian Automotive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in Rivian Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 66.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Rivian Automotive
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- Bounce Alert: 3 Large Caps With RSIs Too Good To Ignore
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- Unity Software’s Mixed Q1, But Long-Term Outlook Remains Positive
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- JFrog Stock Gets Punished for Solid Results: Buy the Dip
Receive News & Ratings for Rivian Automotive Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rivian Automotive Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.