Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Rivian Automotive (RIVN)

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

5/8/2024 – Rivian Automotive had its price target lowered by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $23.00 to $15.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/8/2024 – Rivian Automotive had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $12.00 to $11.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/8/2024 – Rivian Automotive had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $14.00 to $10.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

5/8/2024 – Rivian Automotive had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $13.00 price target on the stock.

5/2/2024 – Rivian Automotive had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. They now have a $10.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $11.00.

4/19/2024 – Rivian Automotive had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $12.00 to $10.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/18/2024 – Rivian Automotive had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $18.00 to $13.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/16/2024 – Rivian Automotive was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $9.00 price target on the stock.

4/12/2024 – Rivian Automotive had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. They now have a $11.00 price target on the stock.

4/4/2024 – Rivian Automotive had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $14.00 to $13.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/3/2024 – Rivian Automotive had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a $23.00 price target on the stock.

4/3/2024 – Rivian Automotive had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. They now have a $11.00 price target on the stock.

4/2/2024 – Rivian Automotive had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a $15.00 price target on the stock.

3/25/2024 – Rivian Automotive had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Mizuho. They now have a $12.00 price target on the stock.

3/15/2024 – Rivian Automotive was upgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $21.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $15.00.

Rivian Automotive Stock Performance

RIVN traded down $0.23 on Friday, hitting $9.99. The company had a trading volume of 32,476,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,557,445. The stock has a market cap of $9.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 4.95 and a quick ratio of 3.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.97. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.26 and a 1-year high of $28.06.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.67) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Rivian Automotive had a negative net margin of 122.51% and a negative return on equity of 45.97%. Equities analysts predict that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Rivian Automotive

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rivian Automotive

In other Rivian Automotive news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 2,946 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total transaction of $47,725.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 155,749 shares in the company, valued at $2,523,133.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 2,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total transaction of $47,725.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 155,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,523,133.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Kjell Gruner sold 19,935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.81, for a total transaction of $255,367.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 407,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,223,751.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 54,306 shares of company stock worth $717,274 over the last three months. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Rivian Automotive during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Rivian Automotive by 1,537.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,326 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Rivian Automotive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in Rivian Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 66.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

