Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS) Shares Acquired by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS – Free Report) by 84.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,183 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Reliance were worth $723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Reliance by 113.0% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Reliance by 46.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,637,000 after buying an additional 3,194 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Reliance by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after buying an additional 894 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC boosted its stake in shares of Reliance by 47.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 2,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in Reliance during the third quarter valued at approximately $628,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RS has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Reliance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup downgraded Reliance from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $280.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Reliance from $300.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Reliance from $355.00 to $345.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th.

Insider Transactions at Reliance

In other Reliance news, CEO Karla R. Lewis sold 42,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.97, for a total transaction of $13,507,103.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 84,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,963,809.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Karla R. Lewis sold 42,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.97, for a total transaction of $13,507,103.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 84,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,963,809.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.95, for a total transaction of $12,918,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 54,042 shares in the company, valued at $17,452,863.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 100,996 shares of company stock valued at $31,966,978. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Reliance Stock Performance

NYSE:RS opened at $295.51 on Friday. Reliance, Inc. has a 1-year low of $229.12 and a 1-year high of $342.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80, a PEG ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $318.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $293.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 5.74 and a quick ratio of 3.21.

Reliance (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $5.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.51 by ($0.21). Reliance had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 8.67%. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Reliance, Inc. will post 19.6 EPS for the current year.

Reliance Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Reliance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.55%.

Reliance Profile

Reliance, Inc operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

Featured Articles

