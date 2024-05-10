Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) Shares Gap Down to $10.58

Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $10.58, but opened at $9.96. Repay shares last traded at $10.23, with a volume of 94,349 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Repay from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Barclays upped their target price on Repay from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Repay in a research note on Friday. Benchmark increased their target price on Repay from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price (up from $10.00) on shares of Repay in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.50.

Repay Trading Down 2.4 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.47 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.95.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. Repay had a negative net margin of 37.25% and a positive return on equity of 7.49%. The business had revenue of $75.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.94 million. On average, research analysts expect that Repay Holdings Co. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Timothy John Murphy sold 5,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.03, for a total value of $56,408.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 646,387 shares in the company, valued at $6,483,261.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 116,019 shares of company stock valued at $1,220,382. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Repay

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPAY. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Repay in the 1st quarter valued at about $308,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its position in Repay by 6.6% during the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 19,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Repay by 8.5% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Repay by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 259,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,855,000 after purchasing an additional 60,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Repay during the 1st quarter worth approximately $652,000. 82.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Repay

Repay Holdings Corporation, payments technology company, provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Consumer Payments and Business Payments. The company's payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods.

Further Reading

