Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for NeuroPace, Inc.’s FY2028 Earnings (NASDAQ:NPCE)

NeuroPace, Inc. (NASDAQ:NPCE – Free Report) – Leerink Partnrs dropped their FY2028 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of NeuroPace in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 8th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Kratky now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.27 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.28. Leerink Partnrs currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for NeuroPace’s current full-year earnings is ($1.14) per share.

NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $18.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.74 million. NeuroPace had a negative return on equity of 153.76% and a negative net margin of 50.38%.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. SVB Leerink started coverage on NeuroPace in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of NeuroPace in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised NeuroPace from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on NeuroPace from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.67.

NeuroPace Stock Performance

NPCE stock remained flat at $7.97 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 94,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,777. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.90 million, a PE ratio of -6.23 and a beta of 2.06. NeuroPace has a 12-month low of $3.80 and a 12-month high of $18.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 5.71 and a quick ratio of 5.02.

Insider Buying and Selling at NeuroPace

In other NeuroPace news, major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 4,674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total value of $65,576.22. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,406,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,790,880.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 525,345 shares of company stock valued at $7,583,250. Insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of NeuroPace

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kent Lake Capital LLC lifted its position in NeuroPace by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Kent Lake Capital LLC now owns 670,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,917,000 after buying an additional 96,529 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NeuroPace during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,378,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of NeuroPace by 9,085.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 10,721 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in NeuroPace during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. 78.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NeuroPace Company Profile

NeuroPace, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company develops RNS system, a brain-responsive neuromodulation system that delivers personalized, real-time treatment at the seizure source for treating medically refractory focal epilepsy. It also records continuous brain activity data and enables clinicians to monitor patients in person and remotely.

Featured Stories

