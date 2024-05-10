Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Baker Hughes (BKR)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Baker Hughes (NASDAQ: BKR):

4/24/2024 – Baker Hughes had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They now have a $40.00 price target on the stock.

4/23/2024 – Baker Hughes had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $35.00 to $36.00.

4/23/2024 – Baker Hughes had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $36.00 to $38.00.

4/23/2024 – Baker Hughes had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $40.00 to $43.00.

4/8/2024 – Baker Hughes had its “positive” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Susquehanna. They now have a $40.00 price target on the stock.

BKR stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.41. The company had a trading volume of 2,092,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,370,496. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.55 and a 200 day moving average of $32.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $32.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.11, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.44. Baker Hughes has a 52 week low of $26.96 and a 52 week high of $37.58.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.37 billion. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 6.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.93%.

In related news, SVP James E. Apostolides sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.88, for a total value of $169,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $508,132.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP James E. Apostolides sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.44, for a total transaction of $294,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $425,437.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP James E. Apostolides sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.88, for a total value of $169,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,998 shares in the company, valued at $508,132.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 31.7% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 743,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,885,000 after purchasing an additional 178,881 shares in the last quarter. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd raised its stake in Baker Hughes by 16.5% during the first quarter. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd now owns 4,284,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,526,000 after acquiring an additional 606,671 shares during the period. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. acquired a new stake in Baker Hughes in the first quarter worth $801,000. Twin Tree Management LP boosted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 183.0% during the first quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 338,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,348,000 after buying an additional 219,060 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in Baker Hughes by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 31,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 6,604 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

