Research Analysts Set Expectations for Fiera Capital Co.’s FY2024 Earnings (TSE:FSZ)

Fiera Capital Co. (TSE:FSZ – Free Report) – Analysts at National Bank Financial increased their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Fiera Capital in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 8th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.91 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.83. The consensus estimate for Fiera Capital’s current full-year earnings is $0.97 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Fiera Capital’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.35 EPS.

Get Fiera Capital alerts:

Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported C$0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.30 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$210.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$203.10 million. Fiera Capital had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 8.51%.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Desjardins lifted their price target on Fiera Capital from C$6.50 to C$7.25 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Fiera Capital from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Fiera Capital from C$6.00 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. CIBC dropped their target price on Fiera Capital from C$8.25 to C$7.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Fiera Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$7.71.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on FSZ

Fiera Capital Stock Performance

Shares of FSZ opened at C$7.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$617.25 million, a PE ratio of 14.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 228.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$7.84 and a 200-day moving average price of C$6.65. Fiera Capital has a 12-month low of C$4.32 and a 12-month high of C$8.75.

Insider Activity

In other news, Senior Officer John Valentini sold 61,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.88, for a total transaction of C$485,432.64. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Fiera Capital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.04%. Fiera Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 172.00%.

Fiera Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fiera Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiera Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.