Robin Leopold Sells 3,000 Shares of Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28, 2044 (NYSEARCA:AMJB) Stock

Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28, 2044 (NYSEARCA:AMJB – Get Free Report) insider Robin Leopold sold 3,000 shares of Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28, 2044 stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.86, for a total value of $596,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,772,311.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28, 2044 Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of AMJB stock traded up $0.17 on Friday, hitting $28.50. 66,177 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 100. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.15. Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28, 2044 has a 1-year low of $25.84 and a 1-year high of $31.90.

Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28, 2044 Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a $0.4227 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.52%.

Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28, 2044 Company Profile

The ALERIAN MLP INDEX ETNS DUE JANUARY 28, 2044 (AMJB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Alerian MLP index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of 50 North American energy MLPs. Securities are selected based on distributions. AMJB was launched on Apr 2, 2009 and is issued by JPMorgan Chase.

